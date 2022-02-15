Honest Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $453,804.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

