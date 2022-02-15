Origo Partners PLC Declares Dividend of $0.00 (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.00 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 56.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of OPP stock opened at GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Origo Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £807,180.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
About Origo Partners
Further Reading
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Origo Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origo Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.