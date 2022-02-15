Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Price Target at C$10.57

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

In other AcuityAds news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

AT stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$32.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

