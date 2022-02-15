Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $27.58 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

