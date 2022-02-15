i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $31.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

