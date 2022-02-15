Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $13.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

