Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 323.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on TEG shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.74) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TEG opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.55) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.55. The stock has a market cap of £179.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

