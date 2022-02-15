Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

