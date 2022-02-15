Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 737 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.