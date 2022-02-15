Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,126 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 182.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

