Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

