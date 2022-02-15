California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.40 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock worth $111,669,306. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

