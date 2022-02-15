Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

RJF stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.