Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

