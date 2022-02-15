Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 139,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

