Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,278 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

