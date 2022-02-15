Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

