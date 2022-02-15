Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5,231.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,309 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

