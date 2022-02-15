Brokerages Set Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $31.14

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NRDS stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. Nerdwallet has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.44.
Nerdwallet Company Profile
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
