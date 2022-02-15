Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genesco by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Genesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.86. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.