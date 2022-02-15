HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $408,215.34 and $6.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars.

