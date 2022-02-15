Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Drops By 39.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
