Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Drops By 39.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

