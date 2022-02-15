iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

