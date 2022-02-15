Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 67.5% in January

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.