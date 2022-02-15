Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $327.44 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.91 and its 200-day moving average is $389.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

