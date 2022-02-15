GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $46,904,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $18,886,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $17,602,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,461 shares of company stock worth $9,949,292. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

