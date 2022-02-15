Invesco Ltd. Purchases 121,475 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $147,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.