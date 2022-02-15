Axa S.A. Buys 30,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $25,341,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

VIPS stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.