NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

