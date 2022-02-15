Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 38,376 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

