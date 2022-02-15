Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 38,376 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRM opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.