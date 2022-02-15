Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,998,000 after acquiring an additional 217,575 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

