Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,640,000 after acquiring an additional 161,051 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

