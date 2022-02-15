Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

