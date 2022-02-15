Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday.

CEY stock opened at GBX 90.98 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.33. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

