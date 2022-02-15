Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.