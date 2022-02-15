Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

