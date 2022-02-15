Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 672.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27. Heska has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Heska by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heska by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

