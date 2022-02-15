EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

