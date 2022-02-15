Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

