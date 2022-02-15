PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

