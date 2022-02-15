Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.