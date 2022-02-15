Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

