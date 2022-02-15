Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE HIO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.