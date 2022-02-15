Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

