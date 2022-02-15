Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of HYI stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.