Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on March 31st

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 262 ($3.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

