LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

