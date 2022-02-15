Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 191,310 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $83,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

