Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.