Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 59.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $777.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

