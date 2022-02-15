Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,354 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

