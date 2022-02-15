Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

PCY opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

