Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3,228.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,001 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 485.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $17,981,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.40.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

